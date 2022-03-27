Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry Issues Advisory Seeking To Avoid Electricity Disruption

As a precautionary step, in response to the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29, the power ministry has issued an advisory to the States to avoid any disruption in power supply; emergency situation. The unified forum of central trade unions has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29 to protest against the Central government's policies.

"Ministry of Power issues advisory to States, CEA, All RPCs, CPSUs, NLDC, RLDCs to ensure maintaining and reliability of electricity grid during the strike called by National Convention of Workers from 28th to 30th March. The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," read a statement issued by the Power Ministry.

Advisory to avoid electricity supply disruption

The planned shutdown activities for March 28 and 29 may be rescheduled to a later date, the statement further read. All the concerned officials should keep a close vigil on the power supply and the relative personnel should be informed, in case of any contingency. In case required, additional manpower can be deployed at the locations as deemed fit by the states.

The advisory further noted that all steps should be taken to ensure there is no supply disruption in essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. Importantly, all the defence mechanisms to tackle emergency situations should be activated and if required, a 24X7 control room should be put in place for information dissemination.

Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29

Earlier on Wednesday, a unified forum of central trade unions called for a countrywide strike (Bharat Bandh) on March 28 and 29 to protest the Central government's policies. Bank employees will also join the protests against government policies that, according to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), harm workers, farmers, and the general public. This may disrupt banking services on Monday and Tuesday.

Govt offices in West Bengal to remain open

Despite calls from various trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices of West Bengal would remain open and staff would report for duty on those days. “In West Bengal, in view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48hrs nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 & 29, all state govt offices will remain open & employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible,” the West Bengal government stated.

