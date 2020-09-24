Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Advises Accused Sudha Bharadwaj To File Bail Plea On Merits

On Thursday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Uday Lalit and Ajay Rastogi refused to entertain the petition of Sudha Bharadwaj who sought bail on medical grounds. Arguing for the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, advocate Vrinda Grover stated that charges had not been framed in the case despite her client's incarceration for over two years. Adding that no incriminating material had been found, Grover stressed that Bharadwaj is suffering from diabetes and other co-morbidities. Moreover, she sought interim bail for her client so that the latter can get herself tested in a proper hospital.

Maintaining that she had a good case on merits, the bench asked Grover to file a regular bail application. Thereafter, the petition challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting Bharadwaj's bail application was withdrawn. Earlier on August 28, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht had accepted the NIA and state government's submission that all precautions were being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. Bharadwaj has been lodged at the Byculla Women's Jail in Mumbai since September 2018.

Read: Have No Connection With Bhima Koregaon Case, NIA Trying To Harass Me: IISER Prof

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.

Read: Requested NIA To Arrange Video Conference For Questioning In Bhima Koregaon Case: IISER Prof

Read: Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Custody Of 3 Kabir Kala Manch Members Extended Till September 19

(Image credits: PTI)