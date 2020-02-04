Bhopal Man Damages Helicopter, Sits In Front Plane Before Being Detained

In a stunning incident, a 20-year-old man entered the parking bay of Bhopal airport and pelted stones on a helicopter, national media reported. The man after damaging chopper’s nose then sat down in front of a SpiceJet plane that was ready to take off before getting detained by the police.

The flight was delayed by an hour

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 2, at around 5:45 am. CISF revealed that the man was in his early 20s and appeared to be ‘mentally stable’. Airport officials suspect that the man entered the runway through the hanger area.

Meanwhile, the flight which was bound for Udaipur was delayed by an hour because of the incident, CISF deputy commander Virendra Singh told a news agency. All the passengers who were onboard were deboarded and the were allowed to board the plane only after the second round of security checks.

Read: Plane En Route To Evacuate NZealanders From Wuhan

Read: Plane With Wuhan Evacuees Lands In Malaysia

According to media reports, the private helicopter parked at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport is owned by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The man was initially detained by CISF who then handed him to the police for further questioning.

Singh also told that the intruder was identified as Yogesh Tripathi who was a resident of Bhopal, national media reported. He also said that the intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds after he ran towards the airport's apron before he could enter the runway.

Read: California Teenager Steals Plane From Airport Only To Crash It Minutes Later

Read: Iran Knew It Downed Ukraine Plane Killing 176 Passengers, Leaked Recordings Reveal

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl was arrested for trying to steal a plane at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California and later crashing it into a chain-link fence in an attempt to fly it. The incident took place at the General Aviation section of the airport near Shields Avenue and Winery. According to local media reports, the girl climbed over the airport’s perimeter into the general aviation area near East Shields and North Winery avenues and made her way to the pilot’s seat of a two-seat King Air 200 plane and managed to turn the engine on. The airport security video revealed that the plane made a number of hits before dashing into a nearby building, then a fence, before finally taking off.