Bhutan Wishes India On Independence Day, Thanks Government For Support Amid COVID-19

As India marks the 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2021, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering recalls the friendship and bond the two countries share that has prevailed beyond time and complexities. Bhutan PM wished the country and further expressed to cherish this bond.

Lotay Tshering took to Twitter and wrote, "I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times. I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day".

I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day.https://t.co/Tx2sJHk4rp pic.twitter.com/ZKoTDPdHsB — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) August 14, 2021

The High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka has shared the Independence wishes over Twitter.

High Commission greets all #Indians in #SriLanka and the friendly people of this country on the 75th Independence Day of #India. India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties presents a story of its own. Here is a look at this unique tale. pic.twitter.com/MJIWhfBABA — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 15, 2021

India-Bhutan relation

In 1968, diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were shaped with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries and revised in February 2007 is the primary framework of India-Bhutan bilateral relations.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding. The special relationship has been sustained by a tradition of regular high-level visits and dialogues between the two countries. The government of India has consistently supported the socio-economic development of Bhutan such as Hydro-power cooperation between the two countries.

India helps Bhutan amid COVID-19

When India began to export COVID vaccines to the neighboring countries, the first shipment was sent to Bhutan.

As of May India had supplied around 5.5 lakh vaccine doses to Bhutan in two batches and so Lotay Tshering had said, "India has assured support (in the past). India is a reliable friend and will give the second dose if asked but given India's greater need to save lives, Bhutan should not pressure it"

Bhutan had vaccinated roughly 80% of adults with the first dose by May.

PM Modi on 74th Independence's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, said, "I convey my greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighter." During his speech, he also hailed India's Olympic athletes.

As India continues the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the drive. In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said 4 crore people have received vaccine doses so far.

