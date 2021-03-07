BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Republic scoops 1st Sourav Ganguly interview upon Republic Bangla launch

Republic Media Network has not only thundered into the Bengali-news genre with Republic Bangla launching in historic scale and speed, but it has also scooped Sourav Ganguly's interview upon the channel’s launch. The interview is an in-depth, sit-down, one-on-one conversation in Bangla between Sourav Ganguly and Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In a one-of-its-kind interview, the man worshipped across India, an idol in Bengal and a legend who has become the symbol of fearlessness and ‘No Compromise’ has spoken out on every issue, and taken all of Arnab’s questions in classic style.

Bengal’s biggest news channel, Republic Bangla, will beam to you the interview of Bengal’s most-loved personality in a no holds barred format. In the super exclusive interview to Republic Bangla, BCCI President and Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly breaks his silence on all matters with extensive openness and clears the air on all questions looming in the public domain regarding his future. Every question on every Indian’s mind and those that ‘Dada’ has never publicly addressed so far have been asked and dealt with in classic Sourav and Arnab style.

The teasers and promos of the interview are already on-air and have generated immense buzz, interest and curiosity. As per the promos, from questions relating to Sourav’s health to questions relating to his aspirations beyond the realm of cricket administration-- the interview packs in it all, making for unmissable viewing. Republic Bangla will soon announce the time of airing of the full interview.

Republic Media Network has scooped the first interview of iconic Sourav Ganguly at a time when he has become one of the biggest newsmakers in the country. Republic Bangla has shaken-up the Bengali-news genre right from its entry into the domain. With this interview, the newly-launched news channel has not only already established itself as an agenda-setting destination for news but has once again reiterated Republic Media Network’s prowess of being a one-stop destination for the biggest and most-impactful interviews.

Soaring ahead vis-a-vis exclusive and hard news content, Republic Bangla’s Sourav Ganguly interview not only disrupts the Bangla news genre but also establishes that the channel has already set itself apart from the rest of the league vis-a-vis its core focus of setting the news agenda from the get-go. With fresh content, exclusive interviews, non-stop breaking news formats, a novelty in presentation, world-class graphics, holistic coverage and unparalleled aggression to go neck deep to pursue a story -- Republic Bangla has become the channel of choice for the people of Bengal. Sharp content, hard-hitting questions, impact-driven news formats and the confidence to shake up the news cycle with Super Exclusives has already become the USP of the channel.

From being the most-awaited Bangla news channel to delivering the Sourav Ganguly interview upon launch that sets the national news agenda-- Republic Bangla has already declared to the world that the news revolution in Bengal has arrived.

