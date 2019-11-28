BIG : Pragya Thakur Sacked From Defence Panel, Banned From BJP Party Parliamentary Meet

Taking swift action against BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, on Thursday, the Centre has removed her from the consultative 21-member Defence committee. Moreover, she has also been banned from attending BJP's parliamentary meetings during the Winter session. Pragya Thakur had on Wednesday called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse - a 'Deshbhakt'.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha

BJP takes action on Sadhvi Pragya

Condemning her remarks on Godse, BJP working president J P Nadda stated that Thakur should understand the BJP's ideology. He added that she had been warned by the party on future behaviour. He said that she was instructed to work in propagating BJP ideology.

"The Party never supports such statements. We have warned her not to repeat this either by action or by her thoughts in future. We have warned her for her behaviour and ideology and she should understand and work towards propagating BJP ideology," he said to ANI.

Godse comment

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha. This comment triggered a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt."

Sadhvi Pragya calls Gandhi Rashtraputra, after calling Godse Deshbhakt

Pragya Thakur and Godse

Thakur has previously stirred controversy in June when she called the Mahatma's assassin Nathuram Godse -a "Deshbhakt" (Patriot). She added that those who have termed Godse as a terrorist will get a reply from the people in the elections. Her remark was in response to MNM chief Kamal Haasan's 'free India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark in reference to Nathuram Godse.

"Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'Deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Sadhvi Pragya said. In one of the most heated and controversial battles in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sadhvi Pragya took on Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh over the Bhopal seat. The new BJP inductee Sadhvi Pragya defeated the former state CM Digvijaya Singh with a margin of 3 lakh votes.

