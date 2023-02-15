Big Win For CRPF: 34 Maoists Surrender At Once In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Security forces tasted major success in Chhattisgarh recently after 34 Maoists surrendered before the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh (CG) Police at two different places in Sukma district. Four of those who surrendered, identified as Dirdo Muda, Hidma and Vajaam Hidma, Madvi Naga, had rewards of Rs 1 lakh if anyone helped in their arrest, ANI reported. The success comes only three days after the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police established a camp in Dubbarnarka.

The deadliest of the Maoists to surrender was Madvi Naga. Naga was a Janmilitia Commander who had joined the Maoist party in 2016. He was reportedly very active in Chintalnar and Jagargunda region.

The CRPF said the surrender of members of the extremist group is a result of sustained and planned operations by security forces and Chhattisgarh Police in Maoist-affected areas of the state.

Several major Maoist leaders have either been arrested or made to surrender.