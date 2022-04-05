Last Updated:

Bihar: 1-year Jail Term If Caught Consuming Alcohol For 2nd Time

The Bihar government has announced imprisonment for a year if caught consuming alcohol for the second time. The first time offenders will have to pay a penalty.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Bihar

Image: PTI


In a key development, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Education and Cabinet in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar listed the rules for the Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022. It is pertinent to mention that this is the very bill that was passed by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in the assembly on March 30, calling the alcohol drinkers 'Mahapaapi' (sinners). 

The set of rules that were announced by the Education and Cabinet ACS states that if a person is caught the first time consuming alcohol will be fined anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. He further stated that the first time offenders will not be jailed. However, if the first time offender fails to pay the fine, then he/she will be jailed for 30 days. The second time offender will not find any relief as per the law, and he/she will have to serve a jail sentence of one year.

Alcohol ban in Bihar

Following the passage of the Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by the Bihar Assembly on March 30, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar noted that the state government cannot be held liable for providing relief to people who die as a result of consuming toxic alcohol as they do not deserve sympathy. Despite imposing an alcohol ban, CM Nitish Kumar has been chastised for several cases of hooch tragedies around the state. CM Kumar claims that people who consume liquor are aware of its negative implications and so they, not the state government, are accountable for the outcome.

READ | 'Nitish Kumar not going anywhere'; JD(U) neta addresses Bihar CM's Delhi elevation rumours

Further referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the Bihar chief minister apprised that even Gandhi opposed the consumption of alcohol. "I don't consider such people as Indians as they don't even feel like respecting Bapu's ideology. People like these going against Bapu's principles are 'Mahapaapi' (grave sinners)," he said. The Bihar CM further added that there is a need to preach Bapu's ideology across the country so as to make people understand the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and raise awareness in connection with the same. 

READ | Bihar Police SI, sergeant mains admit card to be out on April 5, here's how to download

Steps taken to ensure alcohol prohibition in Bihar

Bihar has taken a novel and technologically advanced solution to the problem of illegal alcohol trafficking. Helicopters were dispatched to prevent the manufacture and distribution of illegal booze. Drones were used to track down bootleggers.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav condemns Bihar CM's 'Mahapaapi' remark; ‘Soldiers who drink not Indians?'

The success of the liquor law has been called into question by the Supreme Court. Three lawsuits have been filed in separate courts challenging the law's constitutionality. The Supreme Court has ordered the state administration to respond to these petitions and the Bihar High Court to transfer similar petitions to itself.

READ | Bihar school timings changed due to heat wave, these districts to follow new timings

Image: PTI

READ | CAG slams Bihar govt for failing to utilise funds under 'Namami Gange' programme
Tags: Bihar, Nitish Kumar, alcohol ban in Bihar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND