Bihar: 1-year Jail Term If Caught Consuming Alcohol For 2nd Time

In a key development, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Education and Cabinet in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar listed the rules for the Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022. It is pertinent to mention that this is the very bill that was passed by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in the assembly on March 30, calling the alcohol drinkers 'Mahapaapi' (sinners).

The set of rules that were announced by the Education and Cabinet ACS states that if a person is caught the first time consuming alcohol will be fined anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. He further stated that the first time offenders will not be jailed. However, if the first time offender fails to pay the fine, then he/she will be jailed for 30 days. The second time offender will not find any relief as per the law, and he/she will have to serve a jail sentence of one year.

If a person is caught drinking alcohol for the first time, he/she will be fined Rs 2000-Rs 5000. If he/she doesn't pay fine,he/she to undergo 30-days imprisonment. If a person is caught drinking alcohol for 2nd time,he/she to undergo 1 yr imprisonment:ACS Education &Cabinet,Bihar pic.twitter.com/AI8zTuaZDI — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Alcohol ban in Bihar

Following the passage of the Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by the Bihar Assembly on March 30, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar noted that the state government cannot be held liable for providing relief to people who die as a result of consuming toxic alcohol as they do not deserve sympathy. Despite imposing an alcohol ban, CM Nitish Kumar has been chastised for several cases of hooch tragedies around the state. CM Kumar claims that people who consume liquor are aware of its negative implications and so they, not the state government, are accountable for the outcome.

Further referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the Bihar chief minister apprised that even Gandhi opposed the consumption of alcohol. "I don't consider such people as Indians as they don't even feel like respecting Bapu's ideology. People like these going against Bapu's principles are 'Mahapaapi' (grave sinners)," he said. The Bihar CM further added that there is a need to preach Bapu's ideology across the country so as to make people understand the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and raise awareness in connection with the same.

Steps taken to ensure alcohol prohibition in Bihar

Bihar has taken a novel and technologically advanced solution to the problem of illegal alcohol trafficking. Helicopters were dispatched to prevent the manufacture and distribution of illegal booze. Drones were used to track down bootleggers.

The success of the liquor law has been called into question by the Supreme Court. Three lawsuits have been filed in separate courts challenging the law's constitutionality. The Supreme Court has ordered the state administration to respond to these petitions and the Bihar High Court to transfer similar petitions to itself.

Image: PTI