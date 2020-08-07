Bihar ASHA Workers Protest, Ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar To Fulfil Promises

The ASHA workers of Bihar held a protest at Sahebganj, Muzaffarpur district in Bihar on Friday demanding the payment of their dues and salary raise as promised. The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers refused to move till their demands were met.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers claimed during their protest that they haven't been paid in the past few months. They demanded that they get paid at the earliest for the services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ASHA worker-cum-president of the ASHA Sangh, Anita Devi took a stand for the coronavirus warriors who are on the frontline right now.

She said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised us that all facilities will be provided but till date, nothing has been received. We will sit until our demands are met."

The ASHA workers have been facing the brunt of the pandemic since the beginning of it. In April, the ASHA workers were not provided with adequate health and safety equipment like gloves and hand sanitisers which put them at high risk as they were tasked with visiting homes for screening and tutoring people about coronavirus and the importance of wearing masks and practising social distancing.

They were also left on their own with no public transport to travel and things got worse after the migrant workers started returning to their towns. Even after voicing their problems, it is being alleged that their woes have gone unheard. The ASHA workers took a stand for themselves and refused to do anything till Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fulfills all his promises and meets their demands. This isn't the first time that the ASHA workers are put at risk and underpaid for their hard work.

Karnataka ASHA workers demand salary hike

In a similar case, the ASHA workers of Karnataka also protested in July. They demanded a salary hike and refused to stop until a minimum salary of Rs.12,000 per month was paid to them. This happened after the doctors and health care officials received a salary hike but the plight of the ASHA workers was allegedly ignored by the authority.

(With inputs from ANI)