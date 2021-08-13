Bihar: Body Of Student Aman Nagesan Reaches Home From China; Mystery Over Death Remains

After over 10 days of his mysterious death in China, Indian student Aman Nagsen's mortal remains finally reached Patna. The mortal remains reached Delhi first, whereafter they were sent to the capital city of Bihar by another aircraft. The mortal remains will be taken to his hometown Gaya from Patna, where the grieving relatives will pay their last respect to the departed and perform the last rites.

On July 29, Aman Nagsen was found dead in China and there was no clarity given to his family by either the institution or the Chinese government regarding the events that may have led to his death. He went to China for pursuing his studies in medicines at China's Tianjin University and was a third-year student.

Talking to the media at Patna Airport, the father of the deceased sobbingly sought justice for his son. "I had sent my son to study there, I wanted the best for him. I wanted him to build his career and prosper but suddenly one day I was informed that he is no more." He added," I do not have the kind of power or means to fight with the Chinese Government. I am relying on the state and centre government to get justice for my son."

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has confirmed that it is a case of homicide. “The initial investigation of the Public Security organ found the case to be a homicide,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. He added, “Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation.”Another foreign student, as per reports, has been taken into custody in relation to the case and the Chinese cops are presently looking into his involvement in the case.

'We were regularly in touch with Aman', says family

The family, in a conversation with a leading media portal, outlined that it was in continuous touch with Aman. “Aman was in a good health,” the teenage boy’s uncle said, adding that there were no stumbling blocks in his life as such. "Neither did he suffer from any chronic illness," his uncle said.

He continued that the university randomly informed the family about the death of his nephew on July 29, leaving them torn with grief, aghast, and wondering. “After that, we have not received any official communication,” he added. Thereafter, the family yearned for days, requesting the centre and the state government to intervene in the matter and help them get back the mortal remains. Soon after, on August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian embassy in China had posted a delegation to Tianjin.

Image: Republic World