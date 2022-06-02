Bihar: Caste-based Census Gets State Cabinet's Nod; To Be Completed By February 2023

The Bihar cabinet on Thursday, June 2, gave its nod to conduct a caste-based census in the state. The headcount of castes in Bihar will be done at the state's expense. The survey will be completed by February 23 next year, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Subhani said that a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the caste-based census.

"The survey shall be completed by February 23 next year. Work will start no sooner than the notification is issued by the general administration department," he said.

Bihar to have headcount of all castes: CM Nitish Kumar

After an all-party meeting on June 1, CM Nitish Kumar said that a state-specific survey will be conducted to have a headcount of all castes. The exercise has been given the name 'jaati adharit ganana' (caste-based headcount).

CM Nitish Kumar also informed the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not against the caste census, a charge repeatedly made by opposition parties like the RJD.

"The Centre expressed its inability. It does not mean they (BJP) were opposed (to caste census) at any time. Their representatives accompanied us when we met the PM. You can see their representatives here,'' CM Kumar said.

The Bihar CM said that the findings of the survey will be shared with political parties and the general public from time to time, through various mediums, including social media.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attended the meeting and exulted that the headway was a victory for RJD's founding chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who he credited with having set the tone for the caste census.

'Backward classes shouldn't lose rights,' says BJP leader

Speaking to Republic, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that it was a unanimous decision to go ahead with a caste-wise enumeration of the population.

"The Honourable CM said clearly that he will conduct the headcount of castes. We said from the beginning that the states can do it if they want to, but we put forth our doubts. We stated that it shouldn't be the case that a Rohingya or Bangladeshi gets himself enumerated and then stake a claim for citizenship. They have to remain cautious about this. Second, we have to ensure that the rights of the backward classes are not abrogated," he said.

Image: PTI