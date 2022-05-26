Bihar govt approves of new textile and leather policy

Patna, May 26 (PTI) In a bid to woo more investors to the state, Bihar government on Thursday gave its nod to the much-awaited Bihar Textile and Leather Policy-2022.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved the policy.

"The objective of this new policy is to encourage development and investment at the sector level in the field of textile, clothing, silk, electric spinning wheel, leather and all types of footwear and related industries”, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat) S Siddhartha told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Reacting to the cabinet’s approval of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (Textiles and Leather)-2022, Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI that it is a major decision by the state government.

"Bihar will soon turn into a hub for textile and leather industries and will also generate employment for the people of the state,” he said.

Under this policy industrial units will get power, employment grant, capital grant, freight grant and patent subsidy. PTI PKD PKD KK KK

