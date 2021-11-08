Bihar Police Recovers 4 Pistols & 8 Cartridges From Madrasa; Maulana Claims 'conspiracy'

In Bihar's Banka region, the police on Saturday raided a Madrasa. After receiving a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and recovered a cache of weapons, including four pistols and eight cartridges. However, no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

In this regard, Banka's Superintendent of Police has said, "No arrest will take place until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter because the arms were recovered not from the Madrasa but a cottage outside the Madrasa, and that too not from the room or luggage of anyone in particular."

'A well-planned conspiracy', claims the Madarsa

The Madrasa has, however, claimed that it is nothing but 'a well-planned conspiracy'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Maulana said, "A group of policemen first came to the Madarsa and conducted searches, in which they found nothing. Just when they were about to leave, they got a phone call, and someone told them to look at a specific spot. How did they know that the arms were kept exactly there?"

The incident comes just a few months after a bomb blast was reported in another Madrasa in Bihar's Banka district. The blast, as per reports, was so strong that a part of the building fell on the other side of the road, with the Madrasa being completely damaged in the incident. Also, one person died while two others were reported injured in the incident. However, no arrests were made even in that incident.