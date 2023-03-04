Bihar To Send Team To Probe ‘attack On Migrants' In TN; DMK Min Says ‘videos Fake’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has constituted a four-member team that will visit Tamil Nadu over reports of incidents of alleged attacks on migrants from Bihar in the state. They will be submitting a report after taking stock of the situation.

Notably, the opposition created a big furore in the Bihar assembly on the issue of violence against the migrants of Bihar living in Tamil Nadu. The opposition BJP on Friday staged a walkout from the assembly, demanding that a team of members of the House be sent to Tamil Nadu to verify reports of attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

Four member team to probe attack on Bihar migrants in TN

The four-member team includes D Balamurugan, Secretary, Rural Development, P Kanan, IPS (IG CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and an IPS officer.

The Bihar police on Friday claimed that the videos getting widely circulated on social media on the attacks on the migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu getting attacked are ‘misleading’

‘Videos fake and misleading’: Tamil Nadu police

"Bihar DGP has spoken to TN DGP. Other senior officers of the Bihar Police are in touch with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police has said that the said videos are fake and misleading," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Patna, JS Gangwar told ANI.

"Videos of some old personal disputes were shot and it was published saying that it is against residents of Bihar. They have said that no such incident has taken place. Tamil Nadu Police is taking action continuously and providing protection," said Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna.

‘Appropriate action will be taken’

There is no truth in the reports that residents of North India are being attacked in some parts of Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan and further stated appropriate action will be taken against people responsible for spreading such news. "Everyone in Tamil Nadu including the people of North India knows that there is not an iota of truth in this," he said.

"Appropriate action is being taken against those who spread the news of such incidents taking place in Tamil Nadu, which is always known for industrial peace and social peace. I want to say that in Tamil Nadu not only the workers of North India, but the workers of all the states are working peacefully and efficiently without any fear," the minister added.