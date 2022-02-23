Bill Gates Lauds India For Supplying 'affordable' Vaccines To Children Across World

Acknowledging the contribution of Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers in combatting Coronavirus and for supplying affordable vaccines across the world, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates lauded the country's manufacturers for it. Addressing a virtual conference on India-US Health Partnership organised by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday, Gates noted that the country has delivered nearly 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to approximately 100 countries.

"At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases such pneumonia and rotavirus, which have been leading causes of child's deaths for decades," Gates had said.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, we have begun to look beyond the emergency response. This means not only controlling COVID but also being ready to stop future outbreaks before they become pandemics and continuing to fight all the infectious diseases," he further added.

Referring to PM Modi's goals to deepen the country's ties with the US in a bid to advance scientific discovery and innovations, he said, "This is a shared ambition and partnerships are central to making it a reality."

India-US health partnership

The Indian Embassy in the United States on Tuesday organised a roundtable on "Vaccine for All" as part of the India-US Health Partnership. The event was conducted virtually from 10 am to 11:30 am (local time). The Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the conference along with Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s Chief Scientist.

Apart from these dignitaries, the United States Representative Dwight Evans, Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Professor Peter Jay Hotez, Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine, Karen Freeman, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID, Professor Gangandeep Kang, Vellore’s Christian Medical College, Board Member-CEPI as well as Mahima Datla, CEO, Biological E, Hyderabad, attended the roundtable on "Vaccine for All".

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to the US, Sandhu wrote on Twitter, “Key stakeholders deliberate Roundtable hosted by Embassy on Vaccines for All!” He also appreciated the presence of all stakeholders.

India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 176.19 (1,76,19,39,020) crores on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said. 'More than 33.84 lakh Vaccine Doses administered in the last 24 hours,' the Ministry's update stated.

'With the administration of more than 33.84 lakh Doses (33,84,744) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.19 Cr (1,76,19,39,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,00,89,198 sessions,' it added.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, from January 10, 2022, amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus. Meanwhile, the country also reported 15,102 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 31,377 recoveries.