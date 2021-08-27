Biman Bangladesh Pilot Suffers Heart Attack Mid-air, Plane Makes Emergency Landing

A Biman Bangladesh plane made an emergency landing at Nagpur on Friday, August 27, after the pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air. The flight Biman Air BG-022 was en route to Dhaka from Muscat, reported ANI citing an official. The Biman air cockpit contacted the Nagpur Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and informed them that a pilot suffered a severe heart attack and required immediate assistance.

Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air

Following this, ATC Nagpur advised the airport management about an unscheduled Biman Air landing. The terminal building was alerted about the matter. The flight carrying 126 passengers landed safely at Nagpur airport at around 11:40 am on Friday. A senior official told news agency ANI that a medical team along with an emergency reached the spot after the plane landed.

"As per the latest information, the pilot is in stable condition now and the aircraft is currently packed in the Bay Area. All passengers have been deboarded and immigration is continuing. The airline is arranging crew sets for flight operations from Nagpur", an official told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, the official informed that all passengers have deboarded the flight. The passengers are continuing immigration and the aircraft remains parked in the Bay area and the pilot is reported to be in stable condition. Furthermore, official said, "the airline is arranging crew sets for flight operations from Nagpur". According to the airport officials, the matter could have been serious. The official informed that the plane was passing near Raipur and they called the Kolkata ATC and coordinated with nearby ATC. The ATC advised the flight cockpit crew to land the flight at Nagpur airport.

"The plane was passing near Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Immediately, thereafter, the aircraft established contact with Kolkata ATC and it coordinated with nearby ATC and directed the flight to land at Nagpur airport. The flight has landed in Nagpur safely", an ATC officer told ANI.

IMAGE: Unsplash