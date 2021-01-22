Bird Flu Outbreak: FSSAI Asks People Not To Eat Half-boiled Eggs & Other Do's And Don'ts

Amid the bird flu scare across the nation, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday advised people not to eat half-boiled eggs and undercooked chicken, and ensure proper cooking of poultry meat as it came out with a detailed set of guidelines. FSSAI has also urged consumers and food business "not to panic" and ensure proper handling and cooking of poultry meat and eggs for safe consumption as outlined in the guidance document.

To access the Guidance Note on -safe handling, processing & consumption of poultry meat and eggs during bird flu outbreak visit: https://t.co/YrRvsqtEQZ pic.twitter.com/TKqrkV7iSG — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) January 20, 2021

So far, the outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed in 'poultry birds' in 6 states. These 6 states include Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. According to reports by experts, bird flu in India has been spread mainly due to the migratory birds coming into the country during winter months between September and March.

Bird Flu Scare: FSSAI issues detailed guidelines

According to the regulator, bird flu is an infection caused by the avian influenza virus. These flu viruses occur naturally among birds. Wild birds worldwide carry the viruses in the intestines, but usually do not get sick from them. However, bird flu is very contagious among birds and can make some domesticated birds, including chicken and ducks, very sick and kill them.

The release by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India also mentioned that most strains of avian influenza virus are mainly found in the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of infected birds, and not on meat. It further said, "Highly pathogenic viruses, such as the H5N1 strain, spread virtually to all part of the infected bird, including meat."

"Proper cooking inactivates the virus present inside the meat and eggs. Poultry meat and eggs from areas with outbreaks in poultry should not be consumed raw or partially cooked," the FSSAI said. However, to date, no evidence indicates that anyone has been infected following the consumption of properly cooked poultry or poultry products, even if these foods were contaminated with the avian influenza virus, it noted.

Suggesting major "dos and don'ts", the FSSAI advised that people handling raw meat should wear gloves, masks and wash their hands properly with water and soap, especially before and after handling the raw poultry and eggs. It further said that contact should be avoided with bird droppings. As per the guidelines, all surfaces and utensils that have been in contact with the raw meat should be washed and disinfected.

FSSAI said, "Clean and sanitise the knives and cutting boards between cutting/ slaughtering two birds, it said, adding that all the waste generated from the retail poultry shop must be properly disposed of. While handling and cooking of poultry meat, the FSSAI suggested not to wash the chicken in running water as it may cause water splashing and spread of droplets contaminating the surroundings."

The regulator also advised consumers not to purchase eggs/ poultry meat sourced from bird flu-infected areas and avoid going to open markets that sell poultry in infected areas. For retail shops, the FSSAI asked them not to bring any live or slaughtered/ dead poultry birds from the avian influenza outbreak areas and also not allow it to enter into the food chain.

It also said that people should use gloves and masks during the handling and preparation of raw poultry/ poultry products. After handling raw poultry meat, wash hands and other exposed parts with soap and water. Do not use the same chopping board or the same knife that is used for cutting raw poultry meat for any other food item before sanitising it or thoroughly washing it with soap/ detergent, it added.

The regulator also mentioned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated it is safe to consume poultry meat and eggs and there is no epidemiological data to suggest the disease can be transmitted to humans through cooked food.

