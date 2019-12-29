BJP Alleges Priyanka's Foul-play Against UP Cop Who Was On Duty Despite Personal Tragedy

A day after Congress UP (East) General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that UP Police misbehaved with her, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, spokesperson of BJP in UP has refuted the claims on Sunday. Instead, he has alleged that area in-charge Archana Singh who was handling the security of Vadra had lost her brother a day before and yet was committed to her work. He has claimed that despite following her duty, she was falsely accused by Priyanka Vadra.

कल मेरठ के SP को सैल्यूट था, आज सैल्यूट है CO अर्चना सिंह को, बेहद साधारण परिवार से होकर भी अपनी मेहनत से CO बनीं अर्चना भाई की मौत की खबर पाकर भी प्रियंका की सुरक्षा करती रहीं, बदले में मिली कांग्रेसियों की बदसलूकी और प्रियंका वाड्रा के झूठे आरोप, इन आरोपों से वे बेहद आहत हैं । pic.twitter.com/XQlsRl9OxG — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) December 29, 2019

READ: UP Police refute Priyanka Gandhi's 'strangulation' claims, says 'car used unplanned route'

Earlier on Saturday, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini said that the claims made by Vadra were false. Naithini revealed that the area in-charge - Dr Archana Singh had reported that Vadra's car was moving in an unscheduled route. Singh has further reported that the police had not 'heckled or strangulated' Vadra on her visit to a victim's house.

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

On Saturday, Vadra stated that after attending an anti-Citizenship Amendment Rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police had stopped her from meeting the IPS officer Darapuri's family. She claimed that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted me by pulling her and choking her.

She had said, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too."

READ: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped enroute meeting arrested protesters in Lucknow