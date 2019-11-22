BJP Launches Attack On TMC On Death Of Para Teacher In Lok Sabha

BJP leader, Locket Chatterjee brought up the issue concerning the death of a para-teacher in West Bengal during the zero-hour proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Friday. She said that the para teachers were on strike in West Bengal and one of them had died while five-six protesters had been hospitalised.

The BJP leader also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of indifference in the issue. This comes as an attack to the members of the Trinamool Congress amid their interruptions in the protests. She also accused the state government of using force against the para-teachers and said "there was no law and order" in the state.

Watch: Para Teachers In Kolkata Stage Hunger Strike Over Multiple Issues

The BJP leader Locket Chatterjee brought this up as the house members from Congress and TMC were readying to speak on the issue of privatistaion. Chatterjee accused the Banerjee government of being silent on the issue. The BJP members were also on their feet in support of Locket Chatterjee.

Read: Sam Pitroda pushes Signature Campaign Of 200+ Delhi University Teachers Against PM Modi's Remarks On Former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Waxes Eloquent About His Contributions

Leaders speaking about the para teachers protest

The para-teachers are demanding a salary hike and upgradation of their status to permanent teachers. Locket Chatterjee while speaking about the issue said that "Education Minister has not replied over the issue yet. They are not concerned about the incident. West Bengal government is not doing anything". She also added that if the protest continues, more teachers may die.

Read: Union Budget 2019 | 'This Is Election Prize,' Says A Sarcastic WB CM Mamata Banerjee On The Budget Presented By Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, on the other hand, sought to speak on the issue. However, the Speaker firmly asked him to take his seat. "I am requesting you not to get up from your seat," the Speaker said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Kamal Haasan Gets Anticipatory Bail From Madras High Court Over 'India's First Terrorist Was Hindu' Comment Citing Nathuram Godse