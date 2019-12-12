Eknath Khadse Says Govt To Release Money For Gopinath's Memorial, Praises CM Uddhav

Senior BJP leader, Eknath Khadse, on the birth anniversary of BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, praised the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray as he accepted Khadse's request to release 10 crore rupees for Munde's memorial. Khadse had met Thackeray a few days ago and requested him to release the money for making Gopinath Munde memorial in the state. Eknath Khadse also said that Uddhav Thackeray accepted the request as soon as he heard the Gopinath Munde's name.

BJP leader Eknath Khadse while praising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "I met Uddhav Thackeray a few days ago and asked him to release 10 to 15 crore for Gopinath Munde memorial, the time he heard the name of Gopinath Munde, Uddhav said, accepted!"

Pankaja Munde's political defeat

The BJP leader was defeated by cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli in the October Assembly polls. There has been speculation that she was unhappy with the BJP. As reports of her exit from the saffron party emerged, BJP's former ally Shiv Sena said that they would be happy to welcome Munde, if she chooses to join the ruling party in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar said, "On December 12, Pankaja Munde will decide on where she will go next. If she joins Shiv Sena, we will happily welcome her. Late Gopinath Ji and Balasaheb Ji shared a cordial relationship in the past."

Pankaja Munde on not leaving BJP

After the Former Minister stirred speculations of her departure from the party, as she removed "BJP" from her Twitter bio. She clarified her stand and said, "I am not leaving the party. Defection is not in my blood". Since the results were out on October 24, Pankaja Munde did not visit her hometown, raising speculations about her future plans.

