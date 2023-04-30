BJP Rectified Wrong Done By Congress: Amit Shah On Scrapping Of Muslim Quota In Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress in poll-bound Karnataka saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party has rectified the wrong done by grand old party by doing away with the Muslim reservation quota in the southern state.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Byndoor on Saturday, Amit Shah, "BJP has rectified the wrong done by Congress by doing away with the Muslim reservation quota in Karnataka. Congress wants to restore it. Ensure that it is not given this chance; it is unconstitutional as well as compromises the rights of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, SCs, STs and Dalits in the state."

The BJP leader further stated that the saffron party scrapped the 4% Muslim reservation as it was not as per Constitution. "BJP scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim reservation. That reservation was not as per Constitution. Our Constitution does not permit reservation on the basis of religion. Congress says that once their reverse gear government comes, they will bring back the Muslim reservation once again. Do you want that?" Shah questioned.

Amit Shah attacks Congress ahead of Karnataka polls

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress was incapable of the protection of coastal Karnataka. "Only BJP can do the job of securing Coastal Karnataka. Greed for a vote bank, Congress can never ensure the security of Coastal Karnataka. We worked to provide security to fishermen by building a new port in Udupi," Shah said.

Further, he said that BJP banned the Popular Front of India and ensured that security for the southern state. "BJP banned the PFI and ensured peace, safety and security for Karnataka," he said.

While addressing another public rally in Udupi, Shah accused Congress of misleading people on the Ram Mandir issue. "For 70 years, the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir, hanging it, misleading it. As soon as the judgment of the court came, he did the work of laying the foundation of the Ram temple," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)