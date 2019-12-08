BJP Takes On Chidambaram: 'Went To Jail In Financial Scam Case, Don't Lecture On Economy'

The BJP on Friday said Congress leader P Chidambaram should not "lecture" on the economy when he himself was in jail in a financial scam case. The charge comes amid the former Finance Minister's charge against the government over the country's economic situation. State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said that Chidambaram leveled several charges over the country's economy but did not say that the GDP rate dipped below the current levels during the Manmohan Singh regime.

"It makes no difference to the Congress as several of their leaders are either in jail or out on bail. This is the political truth of the Congress. The people of Jharkhand will reject the corrupt Congress in the ensuing assembly elections," he added. "What can be more ridiculous than a person who has been in jail on 'arthik ghotala' (financial scam) is lecturing on the Indian economy," Shahdeo said.

Chidambaram's charge on BJP

At a press conference earlier in the day, Chidambaram said that the Indian economy "is in deep trouble." Listing to the falling GDP numbers, Chidamabaram pointed out that India has seen a steady fall in GDP numbers for the last six quarters from 8% to 4.5%. He reminded of former CEA Arvind Subramanian's claims of the Centre inflating the GDP numbers. Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Central government of trying to wreck his mental strength by imprisoning him in the INX Media case. "I am not going to talk about the case. Why I was imprisoned? They thought of wrecking my mental strength and it will not happen any day. If anybody had thought that I will fall, I will never fall as the Congress party and the Indian people's thirst for freedom are behind me...it is going to be a fight continuously," he told reporters here on his arrival from Delhi.

Chidambaram also accused the government of trying to wreck his physical health, adding they succeeded for about 10 days. After the court's intervention and examination by doctors, "today (my) health has more or less improved fully," he said. He claimed that the economy was moving towards the worst phase and cautioned the people to be on guard. In the coming days, he would continuously "speak and write," he said.

