BJP To Launch Outreach Programme For Pasmanda Muslims After PM Modi's Intervention

In a significant political development, BJP is set to launch an outreach programme for Pasmanda Muslims after the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Historically and socially oppressed on caste lines, they constitute about 80% of the Muslim community. When Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh presented a report on BJP's astonishing win in the Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls at the party's national executive meeting on July 3, PM Modi intervened and stressed the need to focus on Pasmanda Muslims and their upliftment.

Moreover, he reportedly urged BJP workers to undertake 'Sneh Yatras' to bridge the gap between the party and the people from the deprived sections, especially Pasmanda Muslims. Highlighting the necessity to convince the electorate that BJP is pro-people and pro-development, he advised them to work on new social equations and work towards their upliftment. As per sources, it is an endeavour to reach out to people who are not traditional voters. In March this year, BJP appointed Danish Ansari- a Pasmanda Muslim as the Minority Affairs Minister.

BJP's political resolution

At BJP's two-day National Executive meeting, a political resolution was passed acknowledging BJP's electoral success in UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The JP Nadda-led party also revealed that it had supported rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the Maharashtra CM for the development of the state and the welfare of the people. Moreover, it called upon people to defeat the "divisive, opportunistic, unprincipled and corrupt politics of dynasty, casteism and regionalism" and promote good governance instead.

The political resolution read, "After independence, the BJP emerged as the only party that demanded and supported many reforms in the interest of democracy and implemented them whenever given a chance in the government so that the democratic systems of the country could be strengthened even more. As a political party that draws inspiration from the country's glorious past, the BJP is determined to create a 21st-century India with strong infrastructure, providing immense opportunities for youth and development of every sector through futuristic policies. Today, the country is moving forward with the positive politics of the BJP while defeating the negative politics of the Congress-led opposition election after election."

(With ANI inputs)