BJP Trails In Jharkhand: Amit Shah Accepts Mandate, Says 'dedicated To State's Welfare'

As the BJP trails in Jharkhand, party president Amit Shah has said that they accept the mandate and thanked the people of the state on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that the party is dedicated towards the development in the state and congratulated the party workers and cadre for their hard work. As per trends at the time of publishing, JMM and alliance is leading on 46 seats and BJP on 25 seats.

हम झारखंड की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं।



भाजपा को 5 वर्षों तक प्रदेश की सेवा करने का जो मौका दिया था उसके लिए हम जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करते हैं। भाजपा निरंतर प्रदेश के विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध रहेगी।



सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का उनके अथक परिश्रम के लिए अभिनंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, addressing the media as he trailed from Jamshedpur East constituency against BJP rebel Saryu Rai, CM Raghubar Das said that it is his defeat and not the defeat of his party. He also added that he is hopeful to form the government. He said that he will speak on the factors affecting BJP's situation in the state after the final result has been declared.

On the other side, JMM chief Hemant Soren addressed media as he leads from both Dumka and Barhait seats. He thanked Gathbandhan partners - RJD and Congress. He said that the mandate is for a new Jharkhand. Earlier, he sought blessings from his father and former CM Shibu Soren.

The BJP which is facing the formidable combination of JMM-Congress-RJD is currently leading in 31 seats. Meanwhile, JMM leading in 23 seats, Congress on 12 seats, RJD on 4 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 3 seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats. The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

