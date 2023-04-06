BJP's 44th Foundation Day: Leaders Greet Party Workers On Its 'Sthapna Diwas'

Quick links:
BJP's 44th Foundation Day (Image: PTI)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 44th Foundation Day today i.e. Thursday, April 6. The saffron party officially came into existence on April 6, 1980. Emerging from the Jana Sangh formed by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951, the party merged with some other political outfits to form the Janata Party in 1977.
After three years, the Janata Party was dissolved and its members formed the Bharatiya Janata Party with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as its first president. The party formed its first government at the Centre in 1996 under the prime ministership of Bajpayee.
राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए समर्पित, जन सेवा हेतु संकल्पित और भारत के लोकतंत्र की सच्ची वाहक भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/t7wAAO0gLh— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023
PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Party karyakartas on BJP's 44th Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas https://t.co/1bxgbdduJj— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023
BJP National President JP Nadda extended his best wishes on the 44th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I salute the workers who made the world's biggest party with their sacrifice, labour, and selfless service. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are all dedicated to building a better India with the determination of Antyodaya and service."
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 44वें 'स्थापना दिवस' पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2023
अपने त्याग, श्रम व निःस्वार्थ सेवा से विश्व की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनाने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को नमन करता हूँ।
प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में अंत्योदय व सेवा के संकल्प से श्रेष्ठ भारत निर्माण के लिए हम सभी समर्पित हैं। pic.twitter.com/8UWDIJFDJO
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and 'saluted the innumerable workers who dedicated their lives to the ideology of BJP'. "Happy Foundation Day of BJP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP has become a means of fulfilling the aspirations of the people of every section and region of the country along with restoring the glory of India in the world."
भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2023
विचारधारा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं को नमन करता हूँ।
मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा भारत के वैभव को विश्व में पुनर्स्थापित करने के साथ देश के हर वर्ग और क्षेत्र के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं की पूर्ति का एक माध्यम बनी है। pic.twitter.com/19EB3u2d5r
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the party’s journey has been an inspiration.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 43वें स्थापना दिवस पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई।— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 6, 2023
राष्ट्र सेवा और एक नए जीवंत भारत के निर्माण की दिशा में अथक प्रयास की यह एक प्रेरक यात्रा है।#BJPSthapnaDiwas
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to all the nationalist workers on the 44th Foundation Day of BJP.
भाजपा के 43वें स्थापना दिवस की सभी राष्ट्रवादी कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 6, 2023
मा. राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में हम सभी 'सेवा ही संगठन' को चरितार्थ करते हुए समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के उत्थान के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।
#BJPSthapnaDiwas
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra extended his best wishes to all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political organization inspired by the spirit of Nation First and Antyodaya.
राष्ट्र प्रथम एवं अंत्योदय के भाव से उद्दीप्त विश्व के सबसे बड़े राजनीतिक संगठन भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस की समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।#BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/Ag6V03oMoN— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 6, 2023
Notably, the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14.