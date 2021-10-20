Senior BJP leader Anirban Ganguly criticised the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and said that even after 50 years of independence, Hindus in Bangladesh are not safe. In an interview to ANI, he said, "Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its formation, even in these 50 years, the Hindu community is not feeling safe. This cycle of violence is happening continuously." He was also asked about Trinamool Congress not speaking against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, to which Ganguly said, "TMC has nothing to do with where Bengali Hindus died or where they were alive, they only have to gain 30 to 33% votes in West Bengal. That is their interest and they will keep doing the same."

He further alleged, "There is a conspiracy behind the attacks and demolition of the mandaps organised on the occasion of Durga Puja in Bangladesh." He added, "There was a Holy Quran kept in the mandap. The authorities must conduct an investigation into the matter about who kept it in mandap. A wrong message was made viral in the entire area that led to the violence. It is clear that it was well planned.” He said that the violence occurred due to the negligence of the authorities. However, Ganguly assured the Awami League that they will have India’s complete support.

Rising communal tensions in Bangladesh

Earlier this week, there were at least 71 cases of violence against Hindus from across the country and there were more than 450 arrests for spreading rumours on social media. Another 500 people have been arrested over the past week for attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses during the Durga Puja. Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters said in a statement on Monday that the police are investigating the cases and the attackers will be caught soon. Due to a rumour in Bangladesh that the Quran was being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla, communal tensions have been at their peak. This triggered violence in several parts of the country. As per the Dhaka Tribune, four people were shot dead in police shootings during the attack on one of the Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13. Furthermore, an attack at a Hindu temple in Noakhali's Choumuhani left two people dead on October 15.

