BJP's Nalin Kohli Blames Previous Congress Rule In Assam For Surge In Illegal Immigrants

Levelling serious allegations against the Congress party, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Friday alleged that during Congress' rule, illegal immigrants flooded to Assam and managed to procure fake documents. Nalin Kohli also alleged that government lands were illegally encroached upon by immigrants under the Congress regime.

Kohli's remarks came after two civilians were killed and nine policemen were injured on Thursday when an anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district blew up into a brutal clash between the police and people protesting eviction.

Speaking to ANI, Kohli said, "Over a decade illegal immigrants from other parts of the country flooded Assam and managed to get fake documents and illegally encroach upon the government lands under their regime.At the same time Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said whatever needs to be done for the benefit of people in Assam, the steps will be done following the law."

Kohli further stated that the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi owe an apology to the people of Assam and the nation for the role played by his party back then.

Darrang firing

Two people were killed and many others were injured in a violent clash between the locals and the police at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday. A team of state police had gone to the area to evict illegal encroachers from the land belonging to a state farming project when 800 locals gathered and raised slogans against the eviction drive which led to a clash between the two sides. Police claimed that of the many injured, nine were policemen.

SP Darrang, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, "They (people at the spot) pelted stones & attacked Police personnel. 9 Policeman injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media." Moreover, as per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's orders, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into firing under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Moreover, a video from the site started circulating where a photographer was seen violently jumping on the body of a man who was killed by police firing. In the video, the victim was seen rushing to the police brandishing a stick, when he was point-blank shot at his chest. Amid police presence, the photographer - Bijoy Bonia - a govt cameraman, was seen repeatedly jumping on the protestor's body, desecrating it. He has now been arrested and a case has been registered on the incident.

