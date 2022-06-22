BJP's Presidential Pick Reflection Of Modi's Commitment To Welfare Of Tribes: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the BJP-led NDA's announcement of naming former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Amit Shah stressed that the decision is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for the welfare of women and tribals.

Amit Shah shared a series of tweets about Droupadi Murmu named a presidential candidate by the BJP and said, "Today is a very important moment for the country. This decision will work to take tribal pride to new heights. I congratulate Modi ji for this".

आज देश के लिए एक अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण क्षण है, जब @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व व @JPNadda जी की अध्यक्षता में NDA ने राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी की घोषणा की है।



ये निर्णय जनजातीय गौरव को नए शिखर पर ले जाने का काम करेगा। इसके लिए मोदी जी का अभिनन्दन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2022

"Droupadi Murmu ji has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative. I wish her all the best on becoming a candidate for this dignified post and I am sure she will definitely win", he said in another tweet.

The Union Minister stressed that whether it is women empowerment or restoring the pride of tribal identity under the leadership of PM Modi, the amount of work done in this direction in the last 8 years has never been done. "Today's decision is a reflection of the same unwavering resolve of Modi ji for the welfare of women and tribals", he stated.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. June 29 is the deadline for filing nominations for the presidential elections. The polling is scheduled to take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will be on July 21. As Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24 and the next president should be elected before that day.

Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected. She has served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. While the Opposition has announced former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

(Image: AmitShah/Facebook/PTI/PBI)