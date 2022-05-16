BKU Expels 7 Leaders Who Rebelled Against Rakesh Tikait; 'Attacked Farmers' Interests'

After the split in the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday, the farmer union's spokesperson Rakesh Tikait revealed that 7 rebel leaders had been expelled. Tikait played a key role in the year-long protests against the three agrarian laws and sparked speculation about BKU's influence on politics after his interactions with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Taking to Twitter, he accused Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Talan, Mangeram Tyagi, Digamber Singh, Dharmendra Malik, Rajbir Singh and Harinaam Verma of attacking the interests of the farmers.

"Attacking the farmers' interests, some people have announced the formation of a so-called separate organization from the Bhartiya Kisan Union. Such elements who are against the interests of farmers have been dismissed from BKU with immediate effect," Tikait stressed. He also exuded confidence in the unity of farmers. Despite their initial inclination to support the opposition during the recently concluded UP polls, he and his brother Naresh Tikait, who is the BKU president, did not formally campaign for either side.

New faction of BKU formed

On the death anniversary of BKU founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait, the farm union's vice-president Rajesh Chauhan announced the formation of a separate outfit. Disagreeing with the approach of the Tikait brothers to back political parties in elections, he accused them of neither listening to workers nor paying any attention to the problems of farmers. The name of this faction- BKU (Arajnaitik) assumes significance as Arajnaitik means 'apolitical'. On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait accused the Centre of trying to divide farmers.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Chauhan said, "We spoke to Rakesh Tikait and expressed our concerns. We did a lot of hard work to create BKU, but he asked us to support one party. We object to that. Our motive is to look into the problems of farmers. We will not work for any party."