Boat Crashes With Ship Near Karnataka Coast Leaving 12 Fishermen Missing

In the early hours of Tuesday, twelve fishermen went missing after their boat collided with a ship on Karnataka’s Mangaluru coast. There were in total 16 fishermen traveling in a boat which was coming from Kerala’s Beypore town in the Kozhikode district. Ships and choppers of the coast guard have arrived for the relief work at the accident site.

The search of 12 missing fishermen is underway after 2 crew members were found, informed by the Indian Coast Guard.

“In a swift sea-air SAR operation @IndiaCoastGuard deployed 03 #ICG ships & aircraft to search for 14 fishermen of IFB ‘Rabah’ approx 43 NM west #NewMangalore #today. 02 crew found, search for other crew in progress.@DefenceMinIndia @Min_FAHD @shipmin_india @SpokespersonMoD,” said the Indian Coast Guard’s official Twitter handle.

Sources claimed that after the accident the ship sped away from the spot. Further details are awaited.