Bombay HC Directs Maha Govt To Control Malnutrition Deaths & Treatments By 'tantriks'

The Bombay HC on September 20 prompted the Maharashtra government over deaths of children owing to undernourishment and malnutrition in the tribal areas of the state. Pulling up CM Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the Bombay HC directed authorities to aim to prevent such losses of lives. The Bombay HC stated that it intends to evaluate measures taken to curb malnutrition deaths on a fortnightly basis.

Furthermore, the Bombay HC condemned the state government's incompetence to curtail deaths due to malnourishment and denounced the practice of roping 'tantriks' (astrologers) who take hold of such treatments amongst tribal communities.

Maharashtra govt directed to curb deaths due to malnutrition in tribal areas

A Division Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni, heard a batch of Public Interests Litigation (PILs) regarding children's death due to malnutrition in the tribal areas including Palghar's tribal area like Mokhada, Wada, Vikramgad. The batch of pleas includes a PIL filed by activist Bandu Sampatrao Sane and that of Dr Rajendra Burma.

The Division Bench said, "We do not want any more children dying due to malnutrition."

In the PILs, the petitioners brought to attention that nothing concrete has been done to prevent losses of lives due to undernourishment and to redress the grievances of tribal communities in the villages of Maharashtra.

PIL seeks to prevent malnutrition deaths of children in Maharashtra tribal areas

Besides the lack of substantial measures on this front, the Bombay High court remarked on schemes undertaken by the state government. Referring to the state government's scheme in 2019 which brought more children suffering from malnutrition, pregnant and lactating mothers to hospitals. The scheme was to rope in 'tantriks' to support the state's fight against malnutrition.

The Maharashtra government submitted, "Tribal people still go to 'tantriks' instead of hospitals and that is why it was necessary to include them into this scheme and the government came up with a scheme to pay 'tantriks' for sending those who go to them to the nearby hospital. In 2019, the government said that the tantriks will be paid Rs 100 for sending one person to a hospital."

Subsequently, the Division Bench warned the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led government that Bombay HC doesn't want any more malnutrition deaths. Notably, the court said that the government cannot leave people to go to 'tantriks' and it has to work on bringing them to the hospitals.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted multiple issues faced by state authorities while addressing the issue of malnutrition deaths including 'early marriage' amongst tribal people, an 'orthodox way to life'. He also brought to light that a major chunk of tribal people do not have access to hospitals during the delivery of a child and preferring the process of giving birth at home, thus leading to a low birth rate.

Adjourning the matter, the bench said, "We would like you (Maharashtra government) to first focus on how deaths can be stopped. Once they stop, you need to bring them to the mainstream in regards to addressing healthcare. They cannot be left to go to tantriks for ailments. Even in the Andaman Islands, people from the Jarawa community are now coming to hospitals and mixing with people."

