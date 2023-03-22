Border Issue Very Complicated, But Neither Side Want War & Confrontation: Chinese Envoy

China and India will have to face the "difficulties" arising out of the border situation but none of the two countries want war or confrontation, Charge D'affaires at the Chinese embassy Ma Jia said on Wednesday.

Addressing a media briefing here, Ma described the situation along the border areas as "very complicated" and said it was not easy to reach an agreement which was the reason the two countries were holding discussions through the established Working Mechanism for Consultation and Cooperation and the senior commander-level meetings.

She said the situation with regard to the Ukraine issue had "intensified" since the consensus at the G20 Summit at Bali and it was now "more difficult to reach the accommodation".

Her remarks come against the backdrop of a joint statement issued following a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping indicating that the two sides will oppose the use of multilateral platforms to take up "irrelevant issues".

China is yet to name its Ambassador to India after Sun Weidong completed his tenure in October last year. Senior diplomat Ma has been in-charge of the mission in New Delhi.

Earlier, in her suo moto remarks, Ma has said the current situation on the border was stable and China and India were in maintaining communication through the established channels - Working Mechanism for Consultation and Cooperation and the senior commander level meetings.

"There are difficulties, I have just said that. But, we have to face it. We are also confident that China and India do not want war. Neither of us want a war. Neither of us want confrontation along the border areas," the top Chinese diplomat in India said, giving her assessment of the border situation.

She said the border issue has lived through history of many years and it was not easy to reach an agreement.

"That is why we keep on talking about it. We have to face the problems and we have to talk. I think the intention on both sides is to improve relations. Our two leaders already have consensus on that and I think we can find a way out," Ma said.

Amid indications that Russia and China will oppose raising of the Ukraine issue on multilateral platforms, the Chinese diplomat said reaching a consensus at the G20 could be difficult if "prominent security issues" were raised at a forum established to deliberate on economic and financial matters.

"As long as you are out of track and discussing prominent security issues on economic and financial platforms, it is very difficult to reach consensus. In G20, we have this consensus principle. Even if one country does not agree, it is not a consensus," she said.