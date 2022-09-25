The Bihar Police has formed three special teams to nab the owner of a private nursing home and a doctor for allegedly removing both the kidneys of a woman in Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, Sunita Devi -- a mother of three children, has been on dialysis at the ICU of Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) since September 15.

Police said both of her kidneys were allegedly removed at Shubhkant Clinic, an unauthorised nursing home in Bariyarpur area of Muzaffarpur, where she underwent a uterus-removal surgery on September 3. However, doctors at state-run IGIMS said that more tests are needed to confirm whether both of her kidneys are missing.

"Following the uterus-removal surgery, she continued to suffer from stomach pain. She finally went to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on September 7. After conducting tests, doctors at SKMCH told her family that both of her kidneys have been removed," said Saroj Kumar, the inspector in charge of Sakra police station.

"Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused -- Pawan Kumar, the owner of Shubhkant Clinic, and RK Singh, who is suspected to be a quack," he said.

Doctors treating Sunita at IGIMS said her condition is very critical.

"She is on regular dialysis and her condition is still critical. She will have to undergo a kidney transplant when her situation improves. Her vitals are being closely monitored," doctor Om Kumar, the head of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Department at IGIMS, told PTI.

Doctor Rajesh Tiwary, the head of Urology at IGIMS, however, said that more tests are needed to confirm whether both her kidneys have been removed.

"When her condition improves, we would conduct more medical exams to find out whether her both kidneys were removed. Just on the basis of a mere CT scan, we can't conclude that her both kidneys were removed. She will have to go through specific medical examinations," he said.

The state government has assured Sunita's family that it would bear the expenses of her treatment, said doctor Ranjit Guha, the principal of IGIMS.

Image: Representative/Unsplash

