BrahMos Successfully Test-fired: Five Important Missile Tests In Last Two Months

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea on October 18. The missile was fired from INS Chennai, an indigenously built stealth destroyer, and it hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing "extremely complex" manoeuvres. India has tested 10 missiles in the last two months amid a bitter stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Important missiles India tested in the past two months:

Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV): DRDO successfully tested indigenously developed HSTDV on September 7. The state-of-the-art system, which adds up to India's aerospace might, is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight which can fly at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km in 20 seconds. Besides its utility for long-range air missiles, the technology can also be used for launching satellites at low cost.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM): DRDO successfully test-fired a laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from an MBT Arjun Tank in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on September 23. Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile was successfully tested, defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar today in continuation of successful trial done on 22nd sep 2020.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: India successfully conducted its second test-fire of the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on September 30. The test-fire of the missile, which can hit targets at more than 400-km range, was carried out under PJ-10 project of the DRDO. The missile's airframe and booster have been developed indigenously. The name ‘BrahMos’ is a portmanteau of India's Brahmaputra River and Russia's Moskva River. The first-ever successful launch of BrahMos was on June 21, 2001. India and Russia are now planning to develop a new generation of Brahmos missile with 600 km-plus range.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of #BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range.



This achievement will give a big boost to India's #AtmaNirbharBharat Pledge.

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART): DRDO conducted successful flight testing of the SMART on October 5, a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. The Ministry of Defence informed about the successful flight testing and stated that all the mission objectives including missile flight have been met perfectly. A number of DRDO laboratories, including DRDL, RCI Hyderabad, ADRDE Agra, NSTL Visakhapatnam have developed the technologies required for SMART.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India and other stakeholders for the successful flight test of Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. pic.twitter.com/BLPjNGZ0eY — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 5, 2020

RUDRAM: DRDO added another feather on its cap on October 9 after successful flight test of an advanced anti-radiation missile. The indigenously developed New generation Anti Radiation Missile or RUDRAM was launched from a SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. A first of its kind missile developed domestically, RUDRAM is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. The tactical, air-to-surface missile is a force multiplier for the Indian Air Force and has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

