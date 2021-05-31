Breakthrough In Lakshadweep Row? Amit Shah Assures Controversial Policy To Be Re-looked

Amidst rising tensions and protest over a number of controversial proposals passed by Lakshadweep's Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, NCP MP Mohammed Faizal has stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the controversial draft notification will be sent back to Lakshadweep for proper scrutiny among people. Lakshadweep's Administrator Praful Khoda Patel had passed a number of proposals that include beef ban, allowing liquor sale and others in the Union territory that irked the local populace so much even the local BJP is opposing them.

The controversial proposals also include disqualification of people with more than two children who wish to contest the village council elections and also taking over land belonging to the locals for the purpose of development. It also seeks to implement the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, or the goonda act, in the islands where the crime rate is already very low.

Home Minister Amit Shah's Assurance on Lakshadeep's new draft policy

ANI quoted the NCP MP who said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the draft notification will be sent back to Lakshadweep for proper scrutiny."Protest happened because Praful Khoda Patel didn't take anybody in confidence before proposing new reforms. Party chief Sharad Pawar has written to PM, and we also met Home Minister Amit Shah today," said NCP MP Mohammed Faizal.

"He (Amit Shah) assured me that draft notification will be sent back to Lakshadweep for proper scrutiny among people, panchayats, & MPs; & only those laws that favour the people will be considered, those not required will be removed," added NCP MP Mohammed Faizal.

Sharad Pawar Seeks PM's Intervention In Lakshadweep

Earlier, NCP boss Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in his letter to PM Modi demanded the appointment of a new Administrator in place of Praful Khoda Patel. In a letter addressed to the PM, he conveyed the serious concerns raised by NCP Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal regarding the policy decisions taken by Patel. Highlighting that protests are taking place already, he opined that some of the steps might lead to the destruction of traditional means of livelihood and the unique culture of the Union Territory. Seeking the withdrawal of the 'unreasonable' orders, Pawar stressed the need to have a holistic approach to work with the native people.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions as Lakshadweep Administrator?

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act A new Goonda Act Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt

