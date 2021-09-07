Breath Analyser Tests To Be Restored In Flight As COVID Situation Improves In India: DGCA

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to resume mandatory breath analyser (BA) tests for all pilots, crew members, and other flight crew members. During the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, the mandatory daily breath analyser (BA) testing was discontinued previously. The DGCA chairman, Arun Kumar, recently conducted a meeting to discuss a number of concerns, including the necessary breath analyzer test.

Officials and stakeholders have been asked to give a comprehensive report on this, according to the official report by ANI. In regards to how the breath analyser testing is now conducted at airports, the official said that they are conducting random checks. DGCA -- the aviation watchdog, told ANI on Tuesday that they were keeping an eye on the issue. “The situation is improving, and if there is no third wave, the situation will be restored to 100%,” said the DGCA. The pilots' union of Air India and several other airlines had already appealed to the DGCA previously, requesting for BA testing be discontinued because they raised the danger of infection during the COVID pandemic's spread.

Pre-flight breath analyser tests to be conducted with maximum 5% members

According to the DGCA, a maximum of 5% of pilot and cabin crew members will be subjected to random pre-flight BA testing on a daily basis, with no more than six people being tested at any given time. According to the DGCA, air traffic controllers (ATCOs) were also subjected to a random BA test before starting their regular duties. This follows the Delhi High Court's (HC) direction that the DGCA establish instructions to ensure that all procedures and protocols for administering BA testing during the pandemic be followed. The DGCA intends to notify the High Court about the start of the Pre-Flight BA Compulsory Tests.

Delhi Traffic police restart breath analyser tests for drunk driving

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police have resumed drunk driving tests in the national capital, since restrictions have been getting eased over the past few months and people have started to step out regularly again. Breath analyser tests were discontinued in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because many people had to touch the equipment that measures the amount of alcohol in a driver's breath. The test is used for estimating blood alcohol content (BAC) or possibly other infections from a breath sample taken by the police. In case of a first offence, a person is liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or face imprisonment up to six months or both. For second and subsequent offences, a fine of Rs 15,000 or imprisonment up to two years or both are applicable. This was informed by the Delhi Police.

With inputs from ANI and PTI.

(IMAGE: PTI)