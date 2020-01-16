Oppn Turns Up Heat On BJP's Dilip Ghosh; CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat Says He Exposed UP CM Yogi

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has slammed the BJP for not taking any action against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who had courted controversy after his threatening statement of shooting down people for damaging public property. "BJP is totally baffled, they think they have the majority in parliament means they can misuse it to do anything they want. But the people opposed them outside. What the opposition couldn't do in the parliament has been done by people", Karat opined while speaking with ANI.

READ | Dilip Ghosh Likely To Be Re-elected West Bengal BJP President

'Exposed Yogi government's rhetoric'

Over the controversy of Dilip Ghosh, the Left leader has called Dilip Ghosh's statement as 'the language of roadside goons' adding that such language wasn't expected from a state president of a national party. She also asserted that Dilip Ghosh's statement exposed the Yogi Adityanath government's stand which stated that UP police never fired a bullet during the Aligarh Muslim University protest against the amended Citizenship Act. She added that Ghosh is still the state president of BJP and no action has been taken against him by the party, which says a lot about the party.

READ | Those Who Are Lecturing Me Had Opened Fire On Protesters : Dilip Ghosh

After the Uttar Pradesh government decided to recover the cost of the damage done to public property from the rioters responsible for the damage, Dilip Ghosh on Sunday courted controversy by threatening to shoot those involved in damaging public property in West Bengal.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh said addressing a public gathering. Reportedly, his remarks drew flak from other political parties in West Bengal.

READ | Brinda Karat Slams Smriti Irani Over Harsh Remark On Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU

In a bid to attack Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh had said, "Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs".

The MP from Kharagpur was attending an event in support of the newly amended citizenship law. Calling for action against those destroying public property in the name of protests, Ghosh appended, "You come here, eat our food, stay here and vandalize public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail. Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything."

READ | Centre Using 'trishul' Of CAA, NRC, NPR Against People: Brinda Karat