British National Karan Sajnani, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case in January 2021, wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday claiming that he had been 'wronged' and 'falsely accused' in the case. In his letter to PM Johnson, Sajnani claimed that the allegations against him had been issued under a 'wrong notion', and nothing apart from 'Herbal Tabacco' was seized from his possession.

"I was also accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput by the NCB. The 200kg of product busted by the NCB was said to be contraband, smuggled by me from Seattle USA and was misdeclared in the courier to mislead the Customs and other agencies in the country. The fact of the matter is that the contraband seized was nothing but Herbal Tobacco," his letter read.

It added, "As you know herbal tobacco doesn't contain any nicotine or tobacco, but a mixture of herbs. Herbal tobacco offers a healthier alternative to not just smoking, but also aids in keeping people off drug addictions. It is sold on platforms like Amazon and healthcare stores across India making it widely available."

Attaching the chemical analysis report, Sajnani alleged that the NCB took 6 months to state that no contraband had been found on him or his co-accused Rahila Furniturewala and Sameer Khan (Nawab Malik's son-in-law). "Even after being innocent, I was in custody in jail in Mumbai for 8.5 months. Despite all supporting documents, the NCB is looking to cancel my bail. This is vindictive and not logical by any standard," he added.

Dubbing himself as a 'law-abiding citizen,' the businessman requested an apology from the NCB and asserted that no illegality had been committed by him. He added that he had been falsely declared as the 'Mumbai Kingpin' of the Marijuana trade and demanded a public exoneration for what happened.

"I am not seeking any claims for damage that has been caused but an apology for their wrongdoing and misjudgement is what I seek as that is the only thing that can reverse some of the damage that has been caused to my reputation and honour," he concluded.

Charges against Karan Sajnani

Karan Sajnani is one of the prime accused in the case pertaining to the arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan. A huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of Sajnani at Khar in January, as per the NCB. It is suspected that a transaction exceeding Rs.20,000 took place between Sajnani and Khan for the procurement of the drugs. After spending nearly 8 months in jail, Sameer Khan was granted bail by the NDPS court along with Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sajnani on October 14. All accused have been booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(C), 27A, 27, 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, the entire case, which was being investigated by NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit under Sameer Wankhede has been taken over by a central team.