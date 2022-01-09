British Sikh Association Condemns PM Security Breach; Demands Apology From Punjab Govt

The British Sikh Association has condemned the serious security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that occurred in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday during his visit. In its statement, the British Sikh Association has stated that the Prime Minister is a democratically elected leader who represents entire India and not just one state. It has also called out and condemned the "unruly mob" that hampered his visit.

"It is a sad indictment of the security arrangements surrounding his visit that allowed a handful of an unruly mob to hamper the visit planned to exercise his democratic right to meet and greet the public. In fact, the nation was waiting to see what message the Prime Minister had for the people of Punjab whom he holds in the highest esteem," the statement by British Sikh Association read.

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, we at the British Sikh Association are saddened by the security laps in Punjab. We feel ashamed of the way a handful of people marred your visit. We admire your love for Punjab and especially the Sikh Gurus who stood for religious freedom in India 🇮🇳🙏 — The British Sikh Association (@BritSikhAsso) January 5, 2022

It further hailed the Prime Minister for contributing to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and for promoting the teachings and lives of the Sikh Gurus in the world through Indian diplomatic missions. The statement which is penned by Lord Rami Ranger CBE also mentions PM Modi's celebration of birth anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Tegh Bahadur.

British Sikh Association on the repeal of 3 farm laws

In a big statement, the British Sikh Association has also mentioned the repeal of the three farm laws that were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been remarked that the people of Punjab should have shown their respect and gratitude to the Prime Minister for the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws.

"As a mark of respect for the Punjab farmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the three farm bills enacted democratically by the Parliament. If anything, the people of Punjab should have shown their respect and gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking back those contentious bills that too on the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," it added.

The British Sikh Association has urged that leaders of Punjab should extend an apology to PM Modi. Moreover, it also avered that PM Modi does not depend on Punjab for power, in fact, the state depends on him for goodwill and development. Moreover, it added that Punjab needs the Centre's support to fight terrorism and drug menace emanating from Pakistan.

PM Modi’s security breach

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

The Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10. A 7-member NIA team has been constituted to probe into PM Modi's security breach apart from the 3-member Punjab govt committee probing the issue.

Image: ANI