BSF Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Information On 'smuggler' Drone In Punjab

Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier on Wednesday announced Rs one lakh cash reward on the information of drones involved in smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. The move comes in the backdrop of heightened activities of drones in the Punjab International Border for smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

“Of late Drones are being frequently used by anti-national elements for smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. BSF Punjab Frontier requests the general public to inform the BSF Punjab Frontier about the details of persons using Drones for smuggling of contraband/ arms from Pakistan to India,” BSF Punjab statement said.

BSF Punjab has released two numbers on which any information regarding drones being used for smuggling of drugs and weapons can be provided. “Any details can be provided on these numbers: 9417809047 and 0181-2233348,” the statement added.

BSF statement added, "The person, whose information will lead to the arrest of the involved persons/personnel along with the seizure of the drone will be rewarded by BSF Punjab Frontier with Rs One Lakh only. Identity of the person providing info will be kept secret."

Earlier, A drone was spotted by BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Ajnala sector of Punjab in the early morning hours. BSF troops deployed on IB fired multiple rounds on drone after which it went back to Pakistani territory. The Border Security Force and the Punjab Police carried out a search operation in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar, following sighting of drone, to rule out any possibility of weapons or narcotics dropping in the area.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised BSF troops for protecting our land. He said, "BSF Jawans are working very hard to protect our land, they play a crucial role to secure our borders. They have taken very good steps to control militancy and separatism in Kashmir."

"I would like to tell BSF jawans that if the country is safe within the borders, is making progress, and is rapidly rising in its stature before the world, it's because you are thousands of kilometres away from your home and guarding the nation even while standing in scorching deserts," Shah added.