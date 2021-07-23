BSF Arrest 5 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegally Entering India Through West Bengal

Border Security Force (BSF) troops have caught five Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the international boundary. They were caught from different regions of the border of West Bengal's South Bengal Frontier. According to the BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals were promised employment in India by illegal brokers and they were asked to pay a large sum to assist them in illegally crossing the International Boundary. Three of the five arrested Bangladeshi nationals were women.

In the border area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District, three illegal immigrants were arrested while they were trying to cross the International Boundary and entering India. These three were identified as Paritosh Mandal, Kamna Goel, and Satyajit Bala. The other two were arrested from the border area of Nadia district and were identified as Asura (Raheema) Begum, and Betna (Kajol) Khatoon.

Who were the arrested Bangladeshi nationals?

While being interrogated, Paritosh Mandal revealed that he and his wife, Kamna Goel, had paid 5000 BD Taka to a Bangladeshi broker to help them illegally cross the international borders. He further revealed that they have been residing in India for a long time and were simply returning after visiting their family in Bangladesh. Satyajit Bala gave a statement to the BSF saying that he paid 10,000 BD Taka to a Bangladeshi broken and that he was promised entry to India and a promise of employment.

Upon questioning, Raheema said that her husband had passed away and her financial condition was bad. She travelled to India for better employment opportunities with the help of a Bangladeshi broker. She was returning to Bangladesh with the help of an Indian broker who charged her Rs 5000 each before being arrested by the BSF. The five arrested illegal immigrants were sent to the concerned police station for further legal action. A statement by the BSF statement said, "The Border Security Force is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. Due to which the infiltrators and touts are facing difficulties and some of them are getting caught and they are also being punished according to the law. On the pretext of providing employment to Bangladeshi citizens in India, brokers extort huge amount, but while crossing the border, Bangladeshi citizens are caught."

(With ANI inputs)