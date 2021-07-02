BSF Chief Calls Jammu Drone Attack 'very Serious'; ban On Drones In Kathua & Rajouri

Acting upon the recent security breach in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kathua district administration has imposed a ban on flying unregistered drones in the valley. Before Kathua, the authorities in border district Rajouri on Wednesday imposed a ban on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of the flying machines. The following decision has been taken after two drones dropped explosives inside the IAF station in Jammu, injuring two airmen and causing damage on the roof of a building.

The Kathua district administration states, "It has been noticed that the use of small drone cameras has been increased in the society." adding that "anti-national elements may use drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of UT of J&K."

'Jammu drone attack is very serious and very dangerous,' says BSF Chief Rakesh Asthana

Following the spike in drone sighting incidents in the valley and recent drone attack at the IAF station in Jammu, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Rakesh Asthana said that drones dropping bombs on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu is 'very serious and very dangerous.'

Speaking at a webinar at the launch of a hackathon on finding cost-effective innovative technology solutions by startups and premier institutions for the force, BSF Chief also said that force, which guards over 6,300 kms of India's land border with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh on the east, is faced by four main challenges on the security front.

These are detection of underground tunnels along the international border with Pakistan, presence of electronic devices used by anti-national elements in the frontier areas, emergence of drones, and issues of poor mobile connectivity in remote areas.

These scenarios 'directly impact' the efficacy of operations and border domination activities of the Border Security Force (BSF), Asthana said. "There is an urgent requirement to develop anti-drone technology to stop the menace of drones, being used for narco-terrorism and attacks on vital installations," said Rakesh Asthana.

"Recently, you all must have seen on TV channels the attacks, first time in the history, through drones on the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu," added Rakesh Asthana.

"The drones have been used by the enemy country and by the criminal elements for bringing in not only weapons, ammunition and narcotics, but now since they are used for carrying payloads that is being used to drop bombs also which is something very serious and very dangerous," Asthana said.

The BSF had shot down a hexacopter drone carrying arms and ammunition in June last year in Jammu apart from thwarting many such flight reconnaissance bids majorly in the Punjab and Jammu areas along the India-Pakistan international border (IB).

The DG said drones posed a challenge "not only on the western borders but are being used off late by naxalites also in left wing extremism affected areas."

"That area also deserves a lot of attention as far as security operations are concerned," he said, adding that anti-drone technology is a "key area" of work for the largest border guarding force of the country with about 2.65 lakh personnel.

