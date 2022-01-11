BSF Foils Major Narco-terror Bid In Triple Operations; Recovers Heroine Worth Over ₹100 Cr

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled three attempts of smuggling from Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab. BSF has recovered 22kg of heroin, 430gm of opium, 01 Pistol, 01 magazine, and 08 cartridges. The amount of heroin recovered is worth over Rs 100 crores in the international market.

BSF in its statement said, “On 11th Jan' 2022, during wee hours, alert Border Security Force troops, observed some suspicious movement ahead of BS Fence in the AOR of Ferozepur Sector. On search of the area, 10 pkts of contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - 19.375 Kgs) & opium (Gross weight -appx 430 gms) tied in yellow wrapping along with 01 Pistol, 01 magazine and 08 cartridges were recovered.”

The statement further added, “In another incident, during a search in the AOR of Ferozepur Sector alert BSF troops recovered 01 pkt of contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - appx 1.195 Kgs). In the third incident, during a search carried out by alert BSF troops of Ferozepur Sector, 01 pkt of contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - appx 01 Kgs) was recovered.”

J&K: BSF recovers heavy arms, ammunition, and drugs near IB

Earlier on January 3, hours after shooting down a Pakistan intruder at the International Border (IB) of Jammu, the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition including drugs during ZLP (Zero Line Patrolling). The recovery made near the International Border in the Jammu sector on Monday morning included three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK-47, and seven bullets of 9mm.

The recovery was made by the BSF personnel of 98 Battalion around 10.10 AM when the arms and ammunition were hidden in a white colour sack bag in the bushes near Border Post 35 along the International border. Sharing images of the same, BSF said, "During special ZLP, alert troops of 98 Battalion recovered following arms, ammunition, and heroin hidden in Sarkanda near IB near BP 35." Meanwhile, the recovered sack had the markings of "Karachi Fertilizers Company Limited".

Image: Republic World