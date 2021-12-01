The Border Security Force (BSF) is commemorating its 57th Raising Day on Wednesday, December 1. On this occasion BSF ensured security on the borders and commitment towards the nation. Taking to Koo, BSF said, "On BSF Day as we turn 57, our 'journey' in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya".

PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings to BSF on 57th Foundation Day

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On their Raising Day, greetings to the BSF India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities".

Furthermore, apart from PM Modi, several political leaders have extended their warm-hearted greeting towards the Border Security Force on their 57th Raising Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "BSF India is a classic example of valour, courage, and dedication. Today, on the 57th Raising Day of BSF, I convey my best wishes to all the brave guards and their families of the country's first line of defence. The whole country is proud of your valour and sacrifice to protect the motherland even in difficult circumstances".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, "On their Raising Day, greetings to BSF India personnel and their families. The BSF plays a significant role in securing India’s borders. It has exhibited exemplary courage on several occasions and made sacrifices in the line of duty. India is proud of their valiant efforts".

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Kooed, "Hearty congratulations on the occasion of foundation day of Border Security Force. I salute to the loyal and courageous guards serving the borders of the country".

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth kooed, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the guard of the country's borders 'Border Security Force' and their families on the foundation day, Your dedication to protecting the motherland in odd-even circumstances is inspiring. Salute to all of you for your conscientiousness".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Living by the motto of ‘Duty Unto Death’, the personnel of BSF India have upheld their legacy of valour & sacrifice by defending our borders from enemies and assisting civilians during catastrophes. A big salute to the men in uniform and their families on #BSFRaisingDay".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Eternal best wishes to the brave soldiers of Mother Bharati who guard the country's border on the establishment day of Border Security Force. Due to the valor and indomitable courage of all you soldiers, every Indian is breathing a sigh of peace today. I salute the valor of you soldiers.

BSF Serving the nation since 1965

Established on December 1, 1965, BSF is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force.