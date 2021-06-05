BSF Rebuts Reports Of Ceasefire Violation In Samba Sector Along LoC; Says They're False

Amid misleading media reports, Border Security Force (BSF) stated that there was no ceasefire violation reported along the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu on Saturday.

The BSF in an official statement gave a clarification saying, "Some media channels were running scrolls and tweets today regarding Cross Border Firing along IB in Samba Sector, Jammu. It is to bring to your kind notice that no Ceasefire violation as reported occurred along Jammu IB today."

No ceasefire violation reported along the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu today. Media reports on ceasefire violation in the sector are false: Border Security Force (BSF) — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Army Chief on ceasefire violations

Although no ceasefire violation took place on Saturday, there have been incidents of several ceasefire violations being reported along the LoC. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Thursday highlighted that Pakistan continues to indulge in terror activities and so guards cannot be put down. He informed about the on-ground alertness taken up by the Indian Army despite the existence of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"We are willing to observe this ceasefire as long as they do so but while the ceasefire is on, the other activities that they are indulging in that are the terror infrastructure that is there on the other side of LoC with the terrorist camps, the terrorists, there can be no slacking as far as we are concerned in our levels of preparedness or alertness," said Army Chief Manoj Naravane.

When the security head was asked if both the countries have developed any trust, he replied that it is difficult to come by as both the countries have been under decades of mistrust. The onus entirely lies on Pakistan to build up the peace and tranquillity that both the countries have achieved so far, added Chief Naravane. He also added that India is completely prepared with a counter-infiltration grid and counter-terrorism grid to control any activities coming from the other side. According to Army Chief Naravane, it depends on the situation and threat perception for pulling back the troops from the border however a complete withdrawal of troops.

Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

While talking about bringing peace in the territory, the Army Chief explained that the Government and local administration are equally responsible with the Indian Army to bring peace in the valley as well as in the entirity of India. In the whole situation, the Indian Army plays the role of bringing down the violence and they work in sync with local administration and all the forces who are here with the ultimate aim of bringing down violence so that peace and development take place, mentioned Manoj Naravane.