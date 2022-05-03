BSF Troops Exchange Sweets & Greetings At Border With Bangladeshi Forces On Eid-Ul-Fitr

Amounting to a positive development, the South Bengal Frontier BSF has exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr at the Pertrapole ICP border outposts. Top sources informed that both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations, thus, the exchange of sweets between the two Border Guarding Forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects comradeship.

"It also helps in building and strengthening the cordial relations," the source said while adding that along with the greetings of the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, Border Security Force is maintaining 'alertness and strict vigilance' along international borders.

BSF in Punjab exchange sweets with Pak rangers at JCP Attari border

Meanwhile, BSF personnel stationed at the JCP Attari border, marking the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, exchanged sweets and greetings as part of both countries' annual traditions. "Today, BSF & Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of EID at various Border Out Posts under Jammu border in a very cordial atmosphere. BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating the border effectively," BSF shared on Twitter.

Today, #BSF & Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion #EID at various Border Out Posts under Jammu border in a very cordial atmosphere. BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating the border effectively. pic.twitter.com/2WDq2Q1TJX — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) May 3, 2022

Sources revealed that BSF personnel exchanged sweets and wishes at the BOPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor borders.