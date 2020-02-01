Ravi Shankar Prasad Hails Budget 2020, Says It Will 'provide Relief To Poor And Farmers'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday showered praises on the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that the focus of the Modi-led Government is to give poor people and farmers relief; hence, the Rs. 2,83,000 has been allocated in the budget for Agriculture.

READ | Union Budget 2020: Finance Ministers who recited poetry while presenting budget

"Our Prime Minister has thought to give the poor people and farmers relief. The Union Budget is a step in that direction. Rs. 2,83,000 has been allocated for agriculture. There is an entire roadmap for the betterment of Agriculture," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

Focus on new economy

He also lauded the fact that the government is focusing on the new economy. "The focus on new economy, i.e., on Artificial intelligence and electronics manufacturing is commendable. More villages will be connected through fibre optic cables. We have become the second-biggest manufacturers of electronic items after China. Education and Health have been focused on as well," he added.

READ | FM Nirmala explains Budget 2020's '2-tax system', eyes transition to 'no exemption' regime

On being asked about the allegations made by the Opposition that the government is not working on job creation, Prasad Said,

"If you look at Employment Provident Fund then more than 2.5 crore subscribers have been registered. This registration is only for those who get jobs. Around 6 lakh people got jobs in electronics manufacturing units. The common service center increased from 60,000 to 3,65,000 in which 12 lakh employees are engaged. So many roads have been built in which several persons got employed."

Speaking about the economic slowdown in the country, the Union Minister said, "The economic slowdown is mainly because of the international factors. Our financial fundamentals are strong and we will come out stronger".

READ | Union Budget 2020: FM defends not raising fiscal deficit, cites burden of excess borrowing

The Union Budget for 2020-2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to give the Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger. With an emphasis on capital building and empowerment of marginalised sections of the society, including the farmers the Union Budget intends to ensure, as said by Sitharaman, that "our people should be gainfully employed. Our business should be healthy. For all minorities, women, and people from SCs and STs, this budget aims to fulfill their aspirations".

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others in her longest union budget speech.

READ | Union Budget 2020 triggers 'Middle class' memes on social media

(With inputs from ANI)