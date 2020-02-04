CAA Row: 'Oppn Including Congress Trying To Misguide People,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that people of the state support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the central government and accused the Opposition parties of trying to misguide the public.

"There is nothing objectionable in the Act. The majority of 15 Catholic MLAs from BJP supported the motion. Some people, especially Congress and other Opposition parties are trying to misguide the people," Sawant told ANI. "I will not say that the Opposition members are innocent about the Act. They are well aware of it but they are purposely trying to misguide people," he added.

READ | CAA: Goa House Passes Motion Hailing PM Amid Walkout By Cong

Goa Assembly passes congratulatory motion

On Monday, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed a motion, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the CAA, amid a walkout by MLAs of opposition Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

Majority of Catholic MLAs of the ruling BJP supported the motion which was moved by Atanasio Monserratte and Clafacio Dias in the afternoon on February 3, the first day of the Budget session.

MLAs of Congress and the GFP led by Digambar Kamat created ruckus and rushed to the Well of the House demanding that Speaker Rajesh Patnekar disallow the motion. They later staged a walkout saying they had submitted a notice seeking a discussion on the CAA and NRC.

READ | Goa Budget Session From Feb 3; Oppn To Raise CAA, NRC

In the Assembly of 40, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs of its own including the Speaker, who all were present besides two Independent legislators who support the party-led government.

Pramod Sawant said that the CAA is enacted to protect the minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. He further pointed out that Hindus in Pakistan has been reduced from 13.5 to 1.85 per cent.

"Where have these people gone? They have either got converted or migrated and naturally they have come to India," the Chief Minister said.

READ | Union Budget 2020: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Hails Budget, Cong Says FM Silent On Unemployment

READ | Will Expose Goa Government's 'corruption': Sardesai

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)