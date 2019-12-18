CAA Protest: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Bengaluru, Parts Of Karnataka Till December 21

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced that section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru city starting from Thursday morning in view of a bandh called by Left and Muslim wings against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Rao also asked people to not 'fear' anything and go about life as one would normally do. The section would be imposed for the next 3 days. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

"No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from tomorrow morning at 6 am," Rao said.

Orders of a 'bandh' have been called by a consortium of Left-wing parties along with Muslim organizations in Karnataka called the Peoples Forum to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well as the clashes between the police and students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been issued for Karlaburagi and will come into effect from Thursday morning as well.

Kalaburagi Police on call for bandh

The Kalaburagi Police Commissioner addressed the people on the bandh called in the city tomorrow stating that such a band could not be allowed keeping in mind the recruitment exams that are being held in the city. ''No bandh allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of recruitment exams of different departments also to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the city.”

As a precautionary measure, nearly 20 activists who had called for the bandh were arrested in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. CPI leader Maruti Manpade, senior Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani, Janata Dal(S) leader Naseer Hussain Ustad and State vice-president of the Jamiat Ahle Hadees Baba Nazar Mohammad Khan were among the top leaders involved in the consortium.

The Peoples Forum has decided to take out a procession from Jagat Circle to the Super Market area and lead a protest march from the Central Bus Stand to the Deputy Commissioners office.

