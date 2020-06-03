Cabinet Approves Renaming Of Kolkata Port Trust As Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

While addressing a press brief on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet announced that they had approved the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. Talking about the renaming of the port trust, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about renaming the port trust back on January 11.

"Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a minister in the central government and martyred in Kashmir. The decision to rename the port was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, so we have renamed the port today," he said.

Union Cabinet has approved renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Back in January during his 2-day visit to West Bengal, PM Modi had visited the Kolkata Port Trust to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust. During his visit, PM Modi had put forth the proposal to rename it after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who is considered as the pioneer of industrialisation in the state. “Kolkata Port Trust will be called Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was a pioneer in industrialisation in the country. And that is why Kolkata port is being named after this great man," said PM Modi during the celebrations back in January.

